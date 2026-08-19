The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BOTTOM LINE

Stock indices no longer reflect equity reality

Lies, damned lies and stock markets

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Aug 19, 2026 · 05:49 PM
    • The Taiex, which comprises more than 1,000 stocks, behaves like an equal-weighted index of just six firms, with TSMC accounting for more than 40%.
    • The Taiex, which comprises more than 1,000 stocks, behaves like an equal-weighted index of just six firms, with TSMC accounting for more than 40%. PHOTO: REUTERS

    STOCK markets – Wall Street-wary politicians and like-minded commentators repeat ad nauseam – are not the real economy. The S&P 500 index of America’s biggest firms is up by 12 per cent this year, setting one all-time high after another.

    Meanwhile, they point out, American gross domestic product growth has slowed, employment has stalled and consumers feel more downbeat than at just about any point since the University of Michigan started keeping track in 1952.

    All true – and nauseatingly familiar.

    StocksETFS&P 500The Bottom Line

    TRENDING NOW

    Above: Japan Home’s outlet at Eastpoint Mall in Simei. BT visited nine Japan Home stores on Tuesday and found three shuttered and a few others closed for “stocktaking”.

    Japan Home closing outlets; staff say Valu$ taking over operations

    “We will do what it takes to maintain and uphold the competitiveness of our financial services industry,” notes Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and the deputy chairman of MAS.

    MAS adds new asset-management incentives as competition from Hong Kong heats up

    Located at 5 Jalan Sampurna, the freehold plot close to Holland Road now houses an about 10,000 sq ft bungalow built in the 1980s.

    Oei Tiong Ham Park area GCB sold for S$31.3 million

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More