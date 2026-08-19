Stock indices no longer reflect equity reality

THE BOTTOM LINE

Lies, damned lies and stock markets

The Taiex, which comprises more than 1,000 stocks, behaves like an equal-weighted index of just six firms, with TSMC accounting for more than 40%. PHOTO: REUTERS

STOCK markets – Wall Street-wary politicians and like-minded commentators repeat ad nauseam – are not the real economy. The S&P 500 index of America’s biggest firms is up by 12 per cent this year, setting one all-time high after another.

Meanwhile, they point out, American gross domestic product growth has slowed, employment has stalled and consumers feel more downbeat than at just about any point since the University of Michigan started keeping track in 1952.

All true – and nauseatingly familiar.