A stronger work ethic won’t fix advanced economies

Capital deepening, technological progress and total factor productivity growth help advanced economies expand and remain competitive

Over one-third of German industrial firms are considering relocating production abroad. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BIRMINGHAM] German Chancellor Friedrich Merz returned from his recent visit to China visibly rattled.

After touring Unitree Robotics in Hangzhou, where quadruped robots performed martial arts, he conceded that Germany is “simply no longer productive enough”, and warned that prosperity cannot be maintained with “work-life balance and a four-day week”. Germans, he declared, “will simply have to do a little more”.

Merz is right to sound the alarm. Germany’s economy contracted for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024, and its industrial output has fallen sharply. The Federation of German Industries estimates that 1.4 trillion euros (S$2.07 trillion) in additional investment is needed by 2030 just to keep the country globally competitive.