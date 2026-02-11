The Business Times
Substance over ‘sweeteners’: Redesigning Singapore’s incentives for strategic growth 

How the Republic’s incentive framework can align with new OECD rules and advance the national economic strategy

    • As global tax rules tighten, incentives are increasingly judged less by generosity and more by design quality, economic substance and alignment with national priorities.
    Yvaine Gan and Eugene Penafort

    Published Wed, Feb 11, 2026 · 05:24 PM

    SINGAPORE is at a defining moment in time. Despite global volatility, the city-state secured S$14.2 billion in fixed asset investments in 2025, a 5.2 per cent increase from 2024.

    Meanwhile, the playbook of headline tax cuts is being rewritten. The traditional strategy of shifting profits to very low-tax jurisdictions is becoming less effective, following the implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s Global Anti-base Erosion (GloBE) Pillar Two Rules – which applies a 15 per cent global minimum tax for multinational enterprises with annual revenues exceeding 750 million euros (S$1.13 billion).

    As global tax rules tighten, incentives are increasingly judged less by generosity and more by design quality, economic substance and alignment with national priorities.

