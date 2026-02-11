Substance over ‘sweeteners’: Redesigning Singapore’s incentives for strategic growth
How the Republic’s incentive framework can align with new OECD rules and advance the national economic strategy
SINGAPORE is at a defining moment in time. Despite global volatility, the city-state secured S$14.2 billion in fixed asset investments in 2025, a 5.2 per cent increase from 2024.
Meanwhile, the playbook of headline tax cuts is being rewritten. The traditional strategy of shifting profits to very low-tax jurisdictions is becoming less effective, following the implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s Global Anti-base Erosion (GloBE) Pillar Two Rules – which applies a 15 per cent global minimum tax for multinational enterprises with annual revenues exceeding 750 million euros (S$1.13 billion).
As global tax rules tighten, incentives are increasingly judged less by generosity and more by design quality, economic substance and alignment with national priorities.
