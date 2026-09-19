In a super-aged Singapore society, we must learn to differentiate independence from dignity

THE BROAD VIEW

The test is if we protect older people’s voices when autonomy starts to fade

In a society that prizes self-reliance, dependence can feel like a loss of worth, but dependence is not a failure of ageing – it is part of being human. PHOTO: BT FILE

ON WEEKDAY mornings, Singapore’s markets and hawker centres fill with older people. Some of them move slowly. Others sit in wheelchairs beside domestic helpers, watching the world go by.

It is an ordinary scene. But it raises a question most families would rather postpone: Who decides how we live when we can no longer decide for ourselves?

The change rarely arrives all at once. A child starts managing appointments. A spouse takes over the bank account. A helper decides when someone eats or bathes. Each step may be sensible, even necessary.

But over time, care can shade into control – and a life gets organised around a person without being lived with them.

Singapore is projected to become a super-aged society in 2026. By 2030, one in four citizens will be 65 or older.

Public debate rightly focuses on hospital beds, care workers and retirement adequacy. But there is a quieter question underneath: Do older people stay participants in their own lives, or become just objects of care?

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Of course, agency is not all or nothing. Someone who can no longer manage money or walk unaided may still choose what to wear, decline a meal or ask for a familiar visitor. As life narrows, these small choices carry more weight, not less.

At home, work out what the older person can still decide, what help they need and who provides it. Keep them in the conversation, not as its subject. Ask rather than assume. Explain before moving, bathing or examining someone.

Offer choices that are real, not token.

These gestures are small. They tell the person in our care: We have not forgotten you. Your wishes still matter.

It is important to honour their decisions, because care can turn controlling even when it is loving. Families and helpers can act out of fatigue. It is faster to just choose the meal or answer the doctor’s questions on someone’s behalf.

But doing everything for a person can quietly become deciding everything for them.

Caregivers can also be driven by a fear for someone’s safety. Safety matters. But chasing zero risk can drain a life of spontaneity and meaning.

The better question is not how to eliminate risk; it is how to manage it while keeping as much choice in the older person’s hands as possible.

In a society that prizes self-reliance, dependence can feel like a loss of worth. But independence and dignity are not the same thing. Independence may shrink. Dignity should not have to.

Have the conversation early

Families should talk about this while everyone still can.

A will covers only money and belongings after death; it says nothing about decisions made during incapacity.

A Lasting Power of Attorney may be more useful as it lets someone aged 21 or older choose a trusted person to make decisions on care, money or property if mental capacity is later lost.

It is not a licence for someone else to take over immediately; it is a way of saying: If I cannot decide for myself, this is whom I trust to help.

That choice deserves more than a hurried signature. Talk through what the older person would want on housing, medical treatment, finances and contact with family. Ask what a good life, not just a safe one, looks like to them.

These conversations are awkward at the dinner table. They are far worse in an emergency department, with decisions needed in minutes.

Other tools help too. An Advance Medical Directive records wishes on life-sustaining treatment. Advance Care Planning is an ongoing conversation about what matters to someone, medically, if they can no longer say so themselves.

And these plans should be revisited periodically as circumstances change; without one, a family may need to go to court to have a deputy appointed, which takes time that none of them may have.

Build a wider circle

No family should have to do this alone. The Agency for Integrated Care can help with community care and financial support; groups such as Dementia Singapore and Caregivers Alliance offer practical help and a listening ear.

Polyclinics and community-care teams can assist with falls, medication, home modifications and respite care.

Asking for help is not failure. It may be the most responsible thing a family does, because caregiving can undeniably be exhausting and frustrating.

The same question may have to be asked five times a day. A meal refused, then requested an hour later. These moments test patience. And a tired caregiver is more likely to mistake control for protection.

But the person in front of us is not a problem to be managed; they are the parent who packed our lunches, the spouse who stood beside us.

There may come a day when the person who once drove us to school no longer remembers the way home. We may have to make decisions for someone else. We should never mistake that for owning their life.

Dependence is not a failure of ageing – it is part of being human.

When the wheel passes into our hands, we should hold it lightly: Keep their music playing, preserve their routines, keep asking where they would like to go, even when the answer comes slowly or not at all.

Good care is not taking someone safely to a destination that we have chosen for them. It is helping them stay part of the journey.

The writer is a senior accredited director of the Singapore Institute of Directors and serves on several boards, including as chairman of SGListCos