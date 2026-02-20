The 27-country bloc is increasingly pursuing investments and reforms that will make it not only unassailable but also widely attractive in a dangerous world

Time and again, the EU has adapted and reinvented itself in the face of crises, leaving it well prepared to navigate a tempestuous geopolitical environment. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LUXEMBOURG] If there is one key takeaway from the recent Munich Security Conference, it is a message of trust and confidence in Europe. The European Union is a technology, trade and industry powerhouse.

Around Europe, the signs of this strength abound: off the northern coast of Poland, just beyond the horizon, 233 giant turbines – each almost as tall as the Eiffel Tower – are about to rise from the sea floor. With German rotors, foundations designed in Denmark and cables from Poland and Greece, they will be towering symbols of European manufacturing excellence and industrial might.

hey are creating thousands of jobs across the supply chain; when they are operational, they will supply an additional 5.5 million households with clean energy.