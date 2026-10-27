THINKING ALOUD

So many diversions are the fun and games of yore, because so little in the present is fun and games anymore

The original Tamagotchi models are being re-released in 2026 for their 30th anniversary. PHOTO: ST

IF THE sound of someone chirping “uh-oh” triggers an ICQ-embedded Pavlovian response in you, congratulations. You are a millennial in a new golden age, getting a second, glorious stab at the totems of your youth.

The original Tamagotchi models are being re-released in 2026 for their 30th anniversary, the 2001 TV series Scrubs was revived earlier this year and Backstreet Boys are going strong in their Las Vegas residency.

It is difficult to quantify the resurrection of these cornerstones of the 90s and early 2000s, but their proliferation has been impossible to ignore, like the comeback of skinny jeans.