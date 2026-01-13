The tariff war that wasn’t: What economists missed about Trump’s trade gambit

Reality proves more complex with non-traditional factors at play, including structural shifts

Although US-China bilateral trade dropped sharply by 33%, Chinese EV exports to Asean surged 75%. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES

WHEN US President Donald Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs on Apr 2, 2025, economics professionals around the world braced for catastrophe.

The Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (Amro) forecast that Asean economies would suffer gross domestic product losses of 0.5 to one percentage point, with export-dependent nations such as Vietnam and Cambodia facing severe disruptions.

Major financial institutions predicted a US recession, and stock markets crashed nearly 20 per cent in days after Apr 2.