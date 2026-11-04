The Business Times
business-time-50

Taylor Swift has over 300 trademark filings. Why do most SMEs have none?

The world’s most valuable enterprises have come to treat IP not as a legal formality but as a driver of growth

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • In April, Taylor Swift made headlines for trademarking her voice and image as protection against AI misuse.
    • In April, Taylor Swift made headlines for trademarking her voice and image as protection against AI misuse. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Paul Gardner &

    Nicolette Liu

    Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 11:59 AM

    YOU have worked hard to build your small business, managing your cash flow, hiring well and nurturing trust among your valued customers. Now imagine waking up to bad online reviews from people who had a terrible experience with a copycat business.

    Using the same name and a similar logo, the imposter stole some revenue and damaged your hard-earned reputation. If your business has a registered trademark for its key assets, you have a much stronger footing to take swift legal action against the copycat.

    Securing a trademark is not just for global corporations – it is affordable and accessible for smaller companies, yet when Singapore’s Ministry of Law last put a figure on it in 2017, only 8 per cent of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) had registered intellectual property (IP) in some form.

    Intellectual propertySMEsBusiness risksSingapore SMEs

    TRENDING NOW

    The dividend per share declared by DBS for Q3 2026 comprises an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15.

    DBS eyes prime brokerage business as Q3 profit falls 5% on weaker trading income

    Anthony Lim, who will be taking over as chairman, spent 19 years at Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

    Things to know about DBS’ incoming chairman Anthony Lim

    Singapore’s peak electricity demand is set to grow by 2.9% to 6.5% annually over the next decade, driven by data centres and semiconductor manufacturing.

    Singapore’s AI ambitions must make each megawatt work harder

    Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu (right) and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS CEO Tan Su Shan during the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference.

    ‘You buy more picks and shovels because you keep hitting gold’: Why AI spending needs to see results

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More