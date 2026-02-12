Telecoms networks must be ready to defend against cyberattacks

Communications networks are far more than just commercial assets; they are critical national infrastructure that must be protected

In cybersecurity, information on a system's architecture is often more valuable than customer data. PHOTO: PIXABAY

DISCLOSURES by the Singapore authorities on Monday (Feb 9) that four major telecom operators were targeted by cyberattackers in 2025 should serve as a wake-up call for the industry in South-east Asia,

While there were no service disruptions or evidence that customer data was stolen, reports suggest that the attackers did gain access to some critical systems and technical network-related data.

This was not a random cyber incident, and it was not aimed at stealing the personal data of customers. It was a deliberate attempt to probe and understand Singapore’s communications networks and systems, infrastructure that is critical to the functioning of its economy and society.