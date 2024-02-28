Subscribers

The EU gives carbon traders what they want – more rules

New regulations should help establish benchmarks for offset credits

Lara Williams

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 5:00 am
Carbon removals seek to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and store it – ideally permanently underground or in the ocean.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Carbon Trading

THE European Union is quietly setting the direction for the future of the carbon markets, with two pieces of regulation clearing big hurdles in recent weeks. Watch closely, because these initiatives will reshape the industry.

...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Carbon credits

European Union

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Could AI really boost labour productivity?

Who’s a ‘qualified director’?

Blood in the water for US office Reits could attract highly speculative investors

Indonesia’s elections: Continuity and potential surprises

Europe and the world need Ukraine to prevail

Changes to SGX restructuring framework are an upgrade – for judicial managers

Breaking News

Most Popular