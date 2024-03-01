The message in Bezos’ and Zuckerberg’s stock sales

WITH the S&P 500 near all-time highs, insider share sales have picked up at top-performing companies. This quarter alone, Jeff Bezos sold about US$9 billion in Amazon.com stock and Mark Zuckerberg’s net sales of Meta Platforms amounted to around US$850 million.

While some observers view these developments ominously, I see them as a sign of a healthy mid-cycle market with some room to run.

Let’s start with the big picture. Among the closely watched Magnificent Seven growth stocks, net sales by insiders are at their highest since late 2021. But many insiders stopped selling entirely from mid-2022 through late 2023, and it’s natural to expect some catch-up to address executives’ desire for...