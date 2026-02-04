The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to sovereign finance

In a volatile world, the strength of a sovereign wealth fund lies in its ability to fulfil its specific, sovereign purpose

Summarise
    • Comparing GIC’s performance against Temasek’s is not just comparing apples to oranges; it is comparing a shield to a sword, say the writers.
    • Comparing GIC’s performance against Temasek’s is not just comparing apples to oranges; it is comparing a shield to a sword, say the writers. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Khoo Guan Seng and Annie Koh

    Published Wed, Feb 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    AS WE navigate the opening weeks of 2026, the global financial landscape finds itself at a curious crossroads.

    While traditional markets grapple with the long tail of the “polycrisis” – the intersection of geopolitical fragmentation, climate volatility and the radical recalibration of labour markets by generative artificial intelligence – one sector stands as a monolith of comparative stability: sovereign wealth funds (SWFs).

    By mid-2025, assets under management (AUM) held by these state-owned investment vehicles surged to an estimated US$14 trillion. To put that in perspective, this pool of capital is now larger than the combined gross domestic product of several Group of Seven nations.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Sovereign wealth fundsPublic financeGICTemasekSingapore economyeconomy

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More