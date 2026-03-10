Three challenges to South-east Asia’s technology ambitions

As the region accelerates its pursuit of high-tech growth strategies, it will confront the structural challenges of capacity, geopolitics and sustainability

The rush to ride the technology wave has imposed an added strain on the power grid because of the need for a reliable, scalable power source. PHOTO: BT FILE

THE technology ecosystem in South-east Asia is growing at a phenomenal pace. Home to some of the most connected national populations on the planet, the region is poised for a major digital transformation with more than 500 million Internet users.

With this expanding digital economy, data centre growth in South-east Asia is forecast to rise exponentially, with an estimated 15 per cent compound annual growth rate from 2023 to 2030.

Meanwhile, tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, ByteDance and Huawei, to name a few, have all set up shop in South-east Asia. The semiconductor design, assembly, testing and packaging industry has been growing steadily across the region.