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NEW GLOBAL ORDER

From Thucydides to Trump: three traps the world should avoid

The Trump Trap is more subtle yet more troubling: erosion of US-led order through American ambivalence

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    • American missile stockpiles have been strained by recent conflicts, while allies in Asia have been rattled by military resources being redeployed from the region.
    • American missile stockpiles have been strained by recent conflicts, while allies in Asia have been rattled by military resources being redeployed from the region. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Warren Fernandez

    Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE most dangerous threat to the international order may not be a rising power seeking to overturn it, nor an absent one leaving a vacuum in its wake.

    It may be that the power that built the order remains dominant, but is increasingly ambivalent about the system it created. Call this the Trump Trap.

    We can see signs of this dynamic in the current stand-off between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. The world still looks to the US to safeguard freedom of passage through one of the most critical maritime chokepoints. No other country is able – or willing – to assume that role. 

    New Global Orderchina, diplomacy, russia, us, trump, putin, xi jinpingTrump administrationUS-Asia relationsUS-China relationsUS-Europe relations

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