The Business Times
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THE BOTTOM LINE

This time could be different for Russia sanctions

By hitting Moscow’s most important sectors, new US legislation would pile on enormous pressure

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    • High inflation and interest rates are eating away at the foundations of Russia’s economy and sapping its growth.
    • High inflation and interest rates are eating away at the foundations of Russia’s economy and sapping its growth. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Simon Johnson &

    Oleg Ustenko

    Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    [WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has long argued that he could easily end the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

    Unfortunately, the results of his attempts to intervene have not been decisive, and Russia’s brutal aggression continues to exact a growing civilian toll.

    Nonetheless, a bipartisan group in the US Congress has done the hard work of making Trump’s task more straightforward.

    SanctionsRussia-Ukraine warThe Bottom Line

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