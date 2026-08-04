This time could be different for Russia sanctions

THE BOTTOM LINE

By hitting Moscow’s most important sectors, new US legislation would pile on enormous pressure

High inflation and interest rates are eating away at the foundations of Russia’s economy and sapping its growth. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has long argued that he could easily end the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Unfortunately, the results of his attempts to intervene have not been decisive, and Russia’s brutal aggression continues to exact a growing civilian toll.

Nonetheless, a bipartisan group in the US Congress has done the hard work of making Trump’s task more straightforward.