Time to end energy dependence on the Middle East
Trump takes aim again at a persistently volatile region
- After the outbreak of the Iran war, Very Large Crude Carrier rates from the Gulf to China jumped to roughly 10 times the norm. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE US struck Iran’s Qeshm Island on Monday (Nov 2), according to an American official. The resumption of attacks was anticipated after extensive leaks of the joint US-Israeli war plan to mass media and briefings for America’s senators and Gulf allies.
Given that tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is running again, albeit at lower levels still – some oil tankers are being escorted through the waterway by the US Navy and other vessels seem to be paying Iranian tolls for safe passage – what would be the point of another attack on Iran, you may ask.
Such a foray would have everything to do with US domestic politics and little with its Middle East strategy.
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