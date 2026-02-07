Time to overhaul the education system

Now, more than ever, the skill our children need is resilience – to pick themselves up after they fail

Pupils of Anchor Green Primary School waiting to receive their PSLE results last November. Since the "best" schools are determined largely by their students' academic scores, the focus is on academics and exam results. PHOTO: BT FILE

SINGAPORE faces many challenges.

Geopolitical ructions and tariffs are forcing a rethink of trade and economic models, but the biggest upheaval, arguably, will come from technology. Artificial Intelligence (AI) threatens to make some university degrees obsolete and erase jobs. Graduate unemployment is already on the rise.

Singapore’s response

The Singapore government has one formula to tackle all challenges: resilience. We need a resilient economy (starting with a resilience task force!), a resilient work force, and future cohorts of resilient children.