Build new ECs in choice locations and sell such homes with tighter restrictions

Building new EC homes in prime locations will expand housing choices for locals. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Many countries seek to emulate Singapore’s housing policies. The homeownership rate among residents is high. Public housing estates are well-maintained, have good amenities and have different races as well as socio-economic groups living together harmoniously.

Many citizens own their first homes in their 20s or early 30s – among whom a large proportion buy subsidised flats from the Housing & Development Board (HDB).

Nevertheless, some young locals cannot buy flats from the HDB, such as couples who breach the monthly household income ceiling of S$14,000. These include individuals who marry later when their salaries are higher.