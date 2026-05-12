The Business Times
business-time-50
SUBSCRIBERS

Today’s geopolitical disruption demands a new crisis plan for Singapore SMEs

Forget the survival playbook from the Covid-19 era

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • With credit conditions tightening, the period of surviving with assistance is over, as it is now the survival of the fittest, says the writer.
    • With credit conditions tightening, the period of surviving with assistance is over, as it is now the survival of the fittest, says the writer. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Aidan Khoo

    Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    WITH global supply chains again fractured amid escalating geopolitical tensions, many Singapore small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) leaders turned to their familiar survival plan: the 2020 pandemic playbook.

    The strategy is deeply ingrained: wait and see, absorb the initial cost spikes, tap into government grants and wait for global trade to normalise. But treating today’s geopolitical disruption as a replay of Covid-19 could be a costly miscalculation.

    The pandemic was largely a one-off supply-side shock cushioned by unprecedented fiscal intervention, such as loans and wage subsidies.

    SMEsSingapore SMEsBusiness managementrisk managementSupply chainsIran war

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    The bank on Tuesday priced 500 million euros (S$746.9 million) worth of fixed rate covered bonds due in 2029.

    Stocks to watch: OCBC, OUE, SIA Engineering Company, OUE Reit

    ​OCBC head of global consumer financial services Sunny Quek says: “All of us (financial institutions) have a wealth strategy. What’s really going to differentiate one bank from another is the execution."

    OCBC consumer banking chief Sunny Quek aims to double wealth business by 2029

    UBS' Young Jin Yee (left) and Conrad Huber present the Global Next Generation Report, which surveyed more than 170 next-generation wealth holders globally.

    Asia’s wealthy families shed taboo on succession planning as US$83 trillion changes hands: UBS

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More