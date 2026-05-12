Today’s geopolitical disruption demands a new crisis plan for Singapore SMEs
Forget the survival playbook from the Covid-19 era
- With credit conditions tightening, the period of surviving with assistance is over, as it is now the survival of the fittest, says the writer. PHOTO: BT FILE
WITH global supply chains again fractured amid escalating geopolitical tensions, many Singapore small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) leaders turned to their familiar survival plan: the 2020 pandemic playbook.
The strategy is deeply ingrained: wait and see, absorb the initial cost spikes, tap into government grants and wait for global trade to normalise. But treating today’s geopolitical disruption as a replay of Covid-19 could be a costly miscalculation.
The pandemic was largely a one-off supply-side shock cushioned by unprecedented fiscal intervention, such as loans and wage subsidies.
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