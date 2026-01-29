Are we preparing our workforce for what AI can do, or for what AI cannot do?

While AI supercharges solution generation, it remains fundamentally limited in its ability to understand context and accurately frame problems, says the writer. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

PROBLEM-SOLVING skills are often rated as one of the most important skills that employers seek in recruitment and talent development. How has this changed in an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled world?

Generative AI does not render problem-solving obsolete. Instead, it shifts the emphasis to the importance of human intelligence in solving problems, moving the focus from producing answers to framing the right questions.

Where we previously spent much of our effort gathering, analysing and understanding data before suggesting solutions, the focus now shifts to sensing, framing and defining problems, and assessing and judging solutions.