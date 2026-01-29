The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Today’s leaders need to focus on defining problems, not solving them

Are we preparing our workforce for what AI can do, or for what AI cannot do?

Summarise
    • While AI supercharges solution generation, it remains fundamentally limited in its ability to understand context and accurately frame problems, says the writer.
    • While AI supercharges solution generation, it remains fundamentally limited in its ability to understand context and accurately frame problems, says the writer. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Chai Kah Hin

    Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    PROBLEM-SOLVING skills are often rated as one of the most important skills that employers seek in recruitment and talent development. How has this changed in an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled world?

    Generative AI does not render problem-solving obsolete. Instead, it shifts the emphasis to the importance of human intelligence in solving problems, moving the focus from producing answers to framing the right questions.

    Where we previously spent much of our effort gathering, analysing and understanding data before suggesting solutions, the focus now shifts to sensing, framing and defining problems, and assessing and judging solutions.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Business managementleadershipArtificial IntelligenceJobs and skills

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More