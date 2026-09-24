Tokenisation demands organisational change from investment managers

The firms’ structural challenges might be harder to tackle than technical ones. Four areas deserve attention

Tokenisation reshapes how money managers govern technology, service providers and, in particular, operational risk. PHOTO: ST

A NOTE from the International Monetary Fund in July 2026 observes that the current debate on tokenisation tends to focus on its impact on infrastructures and products.

Industry consensus appears to be that tokenisation’s benefits are faster settlement, the possibility of fractional ownership and potentially novel distribution channels.

Pilot transactions under Project Guardian, led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, indicate that at least some of these benefits can be realised within the infrastructure of regulated market participants.