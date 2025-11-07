The Business Times
Too afraid to quit? Welcome to job hugging

Amid economic uncertainty, employees are staying put for stability and security. What does this mean for employers?

Sharon See

Published Fri, Nov 7, 2025 · 01:00 PM
    • Workers' appetite for job-switching has fallen to 31% this year from 34% in 2024, a Randstad study shows.
    [SINGAPORE] Forget about the Great Resignation. These days, “job hugging” is in vogue, with resignation rates hitting record lows.

    The term, likely coined by Los Angeles-headquartered consulting firm Korn Ferry, refers to when employees “(hold) on to their jobs for dear life” – typically out of caution and a desire for security, rather than genuine loyalty.

    What makes this different from other periods of stagnation in the labour market is that this holding pattern is driven by a sense that global events are “unpredictable and unprecedented, combined with looming AI (artificial intelligence) disruption”, writes Korn Ferry senior client partner Matt Bohn in an article.

