Trade deals open doors. Someone still has to walk through them

The UK’s Singapore Life Sciences Trade Accelerator will drive commercial growth and cross-border collaboration

Life sciences is an ideal sector for the UK and Singapore to pilot a trade accelerator. The UK brings world-leading research, clinical expertise and a pipeline of companies while Singapore brings a sophisticated regulatory environment, deep capital markets and a strong biomedical ecosystem. PHOTO: PIXABAY

INTERNATIONAL trade has become more complex, more contested and more political. Tariffs have returned. Protectionism is rising. Regulation is multiplying. And geopolitical risk increasingly shapes commercial decisions.

Yet, trade agreements and economic partnerships are only a starting point. The next challenge is helping businesses turn those opportunities into commercial growth. Governments negotiate agreements, and businesses have to work out how to use them.

The ambition of British firms has not disappeared, but against this backdrop, many small and medium-sized exporters need additional support to succeed internationally. They need market intelligence, regulatory expertise, trusted contacts and practical support to turn a first conversation with an overseas partner into a commercial relationship.