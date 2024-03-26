Trouble looms for developers who post tepid sales take-up at home launches

With homebuyers being selective, private housing projects may see widely diverging sales take-up rates at launches.

SALES are the lifeblood of almost any business. With sales comes revenue to pay bills, fund expansion, generate returns and keep the business going.

As such, kudos should go to GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings for selling 400 out of 533 units or 75 per cent of the homes at 99-year leasehold development Lentor Mansion in the Lentor Hills estate in District 26 at the project’s launch weekend in mid-March.

However, Lentor Mansion’s sales performance could be an outlier in today’s private housing market.

...