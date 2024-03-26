THE LEVEL GROUND ·
Subscribers

Trouble looms for developers who post tepid sales take-up at home launches

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Mar 26, 2024 · 5:00 am
With homebuyers being selective, private housing projects may see widely diverging sales take-up rates at launches.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Residential

SALES are the lifeblood of almost any business. With sales comes revenue to pay bills, fund expansion, generate returns and keep the business going.

As such, kudos should go to GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings for selling 400 out of 533 units or 75 per cent of the homes at 99-year leasehold development Lentor Mansion in the Lentor Hills estate in District 26 at the project’s launch weekend in mid-March.

However, Lentor Mansion’s sales performance could be an outlier in today’s private housing market.

...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore residential property

Residential property

Property developers

private home sales

The Level Ground

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Unity is Europe’s greatest asset

Brazil’s big G20 agenda for 2024

What makes Musk tick? It’s time to care

A little turbulence in a Vietnamese teacup? Or a Haiphong hurricane?

How to trade an election

Beware AI euphoria

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article