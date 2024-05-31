Trump fought the law and the law finally won
The former president faced the reckoning he has long deserved, but the more critical verdict will come on Election Day
DONALD Trump, who turns 78 in June, has spent decades circumventing and flouting civil and civic society. He spent his presidency and the years since going well out of his way to undermine the rule of law. And the law finally caught up to him.
New York prosecutors said he and his co-conspirators cooked the Trump Organization’s books to mask payments to former lovers, to prevent tales of their trysts from derailing his 2016 presidential bid. A jury of Trump’s peers (two of whom were lawyers) agreed and found him guilty of criminal fraud on Thursday afternoon (May 30).
Trump, predictably, remained unbowed.
