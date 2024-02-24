Subscribers

Two years of Russia’s war against Ukraine

Iwona Piorko

Published Sat, Feb 24, 2024 · 5:00 am
An apartment building that was damaged by a Russian drone strike, in Dnipro, Ukraine, Feb 23, 2024.
REUTERS

Russia-Ukraine War

SOME experiences mark you for life.

This week, an image on one of my social media feeds reminded me of that. In February 2014, I was in Kyiv listening to the views and ideas of Ukraine’s vibrant civil society. A week later many of the friends in that photograph were in Maidan Square, risking their lives for freedom in the Revolution of Dignity. A decade on, the vision and the ideals of those who paid the ultimate price on Maidan Square -–The Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred – continue to inspire....

