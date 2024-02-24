Two years of Russia’s war against Ukraine

SOME experiences mark you for life.

This week, an image on one of my social media feeds reminded me of that. In February 2014, I was in Kyiv listening to the views and ideas of Ukraine’s vibrant civil society. A week later many of the friends in that photograph were in Maidan Square, risking their lives for freedom in the Revolution of Dignity. A decade on, the vision and the ideals of those who paid the ultimate price on Maidan Square -–The Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred – continue to inspire....