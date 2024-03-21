Uniting to tap into water’s potential for peace

People filling up buckets with safe drinking water in Kuwadzana, Zimbabwe, January 2024. Against the backdrop of a worsening climate crisis, the need to scale collective water action has never been more pressing.

IN TODAY’S complex tapestry of global challenges, ensuring water security and sustainability stands out as among the most urgent. The precious resource is essential for life, but two billion people around the world still lack access to safe drinking water, with 500 million residing in Asia alone. Closer to home, while efforts to boost water security have made good strides in Singapore, water consumption is projected to double by 2065, with climate change already exacerbating stress on limited water resources.

Against the backdrop of a worsening climate crisis, the need to scale collective water action has never been more pressing. Yet, water cooperation offers a transformative opportunity...