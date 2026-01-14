The group’s undervalued share price is unwarranted, given its rare landed housing land bank

Above: Opera Estate in the East Coast. Demand for suburban landed homes is seen as resilient amid scarce supply. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Many affluent Singaporeans aspire to live in private landed homes, the purchase of which is generally restricted to Singapore citizens.

Between the fourth quarter of 2019 and Q4 2025, partly driven by the need for more space in the wake of the Covid pandemic, private landed home prices grew by more than 47 per cent, outpacing the 39 per cent rise in non-landed home prices, going by data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). The data for Q4 2025 is a flash estimate.

However, despite its substantial exposure to landed homes here, the share price of Bukit Sembawang Estates , which was incorporated in 1967 and is among Singapore’s pioneer property developers, is undervalued.