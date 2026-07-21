Unplugging from the Internet is becoming a luxury good

THINKING ALOUD

As constant connectivity becomes a fact of life, being unreachable may need to be legislated into existence

More than nine in 10 Singapore workers in a 2024 survey said they had worked outside of their official hours. PHOTO: BT FILE

IF YOU are a frequent traveller, it has probably been a while since the digital world left you in peace at 30,000 feet.

Due to the thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, digital dead zones are rapidly vanishing, and you are now reachable even in the cramped confines of economy class.

Sure, your knees are up around your ears and your lower back has lost all feeling, but you can still reply to your boss’ Slack messages.