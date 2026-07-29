The Business Times
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MIND THE GAP

An uphill climb for CPF’s glide-path portfolios, but digital platform defies odds

Endowus’ success in weaning members off their love for cash deposits offers hope for the upcoming funds

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Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 05:24 PM
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    • Investor education and retirement planning advice will be crucial to the Central Provident Fund’s life-cycle portfolios for their 2028 launch.
    • Investor education and retirement planning advice will be crucial to the Central Provident Fund’s life-cycle portfolios for their 2028 launch. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Life-cycle portfolios that use a glide-path mechanism, in which the risk exposure dials down as you near retirement, is a sensible, well-established approach to pre-retirement investing.

    In the US, this class of assets – also called target-date strategies – grew by 20 per cent in 2025, hitting US$4.8 trillion due to buoyant equity markets.

    Investment research company Morningstar noted that target-date strategies in the US have grown at a compounded rate of nearly 12 per cent annualised over the past 10 years, reflecting asset-price appreciation and steady plan contributions.

    CPFRetirement

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