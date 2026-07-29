An uphill climb for CPF’s glide-path portfolios, but digital platform defies odds

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[SINGAPORE] Life-cycle portfolios that use a glide-path mechanism, in which the risk exposure dials down as you near retirement, is a sensible, well-established approach to pre-retirement investing.
In the US, this class of assets – also called target-date strategies – grew by 20 per cent in 2025, hitting US$4.8 trillion due to buoyant equity markets.
Investment research company Morningstar noted that target-date strategies in the US have grown at a compounded rate of nearly 12 per cent annualised over the past 10 years, reflecting asset-price appreciation and steady plan contributions.
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