An uphill climb for CPF’s glide-path portfolios, but digital platform defies odds

MIND THE GAP

Endowus’ success in weaning members off their love for cash deposits offers hope for the upcoming funds

Investor education and retirement planning advice will be crucial to the Central Provident Fund’s life-cycle portfolios for their 2028 launch. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Life-cycle portfolios that use a glide-path mechanism, in which the risk exposure dials down as you near retirement, is a sensible, well-established approach to pre-retirement investing.

In the US, this class of assets – also called target-date strategies – grew by 20 per cent in 2025, hitting US$4.8 trillion due to buoyant equity markets.

Investment research company Morningstar noted that target-date strategies in the US have grown at a compounded rate of nearly 12 per cent annualised over the past 10 years, reflecting asset-price appreciation and steady plan contributions.