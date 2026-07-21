The Business Times
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THE BOTTOM LINE

The US Federal Reserve needs to tighten monetary policy

Inflation is still above the central bank’s 2% target

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    • Regardless of the wiggles in the high-frequency data, the case for the Fed tightening monetary policy does remain strong.
    • Regardless of the wiggles in the high-frequency data, the case for the Fed tightening monetary policy does remain strong. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Bill Dudley

    Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 04:39 PM

    [WASHINGTON] The pressure on US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh to tighten monetary policy has receded a bit.

    The consumer price index report for June was benign. Not only did the overall rate of inflation fall, helped by the sharp drop in petrol prices, but the core measure, which excludes food and energy prices, was also much better behaved.

    At the same time, payroll employment growth stalled last month after rising briskly earlier this year, and wage inflation is at a level consistent with 2 per cent price inflation, given the strong underlying trend of productivity growth.

    The Bottom LineUS Federal ReserveMonetary PolicyUS inflationInterest rates

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