Welcome to Singapore, Taylor Swift

Singapore should hope she manages to quell any unhappiness among her fans for giving the rest of South-east Asia a miss

Ben Paul

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 5:00 am
The idea of Singapore paying Taylor Swift to perform only here does not sit well with some people.
Mark to Market

AFTER Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin let the cat out of the bag earlier this month, about Singapore providing financial support to Taylor Swift’s concerts, there has been some chatter over the government’s use of subsidies or grants to bring big events here.

In June last year, it was initially announced that the singer-songwriter superstar would perform for three nights in Singapore as part of her Eras Tour.

Just over a week later, three more shows were added – due to “overwhelming response”.

It was also announced in June last year that Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour would increase its run in Singapore to six nights.

This made the Singapore concerts – which took place...

