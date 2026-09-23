We’re living longer. But what are we living for?

THINKING ALOUD

We spend much time preparing for old age, but perhaps not enough asking what we want from our healthy years

Seniors playing table tennis at Pasir Ris Sport Centre. Healthy longevity is about being able to walk, being able to talk, to have friends and to have a purpose in life. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] In August, I attended a summit held by AIA on purposeful longevity. That same day, I received a text from my mother informing me that my grandmother had died. Three weeks later, my wife’s grandmother also died.

Both women lived to their late 90s, but their health had declined well before then, eventually robbing them of much of their independence.

Since then, I’ve been thinking about life a lot, and whether, in preparing for greater longevity, we give enough thought to how we actually want to spend those years.