The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

We’re living longer. But what are we living for?

We spend much time preparing for old age, but perhaps not enough asking what we want from our healthy years

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Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Wed, Sep 23, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Seniors playing table tennis at Pasir Ris Sport Centre. Healthy longevity is about being able to walk, being able to talk, to have friends and to have a purpose in life.
    • Seniors playing table tennis at Pasir Ris Sport Centre. Healthy longevity is about being able to walk, being able to talk, to have friends and to have a purpose in life. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] In August, I attended a summit held by AIA on purposeful longevity. That same day, I received a text from my mother informing me that my grandmother had died. Three weeks later, my wife’s grandmother also died.

    Both women lived to their late 90s, but their health had declined well before then, eventually robbing them of much of their independence.

    Since then, I’ve been thinking about life a lot, and whether, in preparing for greater longevity, we give enough thought to how we actually want to spend those years.

    Thinking AloudRetirementlongevity

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