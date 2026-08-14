What happened when the whole office got Claude
The most fascinating AI work inside a company isn’t built by engineers
- What someone without an engineering background can build in an afternoon, using AI, is remarkable. IMAGE: PIXABAY
TWO months ago, Aspire rolled out Anthropic’s Claude to everyone in the organisation.
The company has more than 500 employees. About 100 are engineers, and most of them were already using artificial intelligence in some form in their work.
The question for us was really about the other 400: operations, finance, compliance, customer success, marketing, product. The people whose tools don’t usually get the first AI upgrade.
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