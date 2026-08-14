The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BROAD VIEW

What happened when the whole office got Claude

The most fascinating AI work inside a company isn’t built by engineers

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • What someone without an engineering background can build in an afternoon, using AI, is remarkable.
    • What someone without an engineering background can build in an afternoon, using AI, is remarkable. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Rachiket Arya

    Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    TWO months ago, Aspire rolled out Anthropic’s Claude to everyone in the organisation.

    The company has more than 500 employees. About 100 are engineers, and most of them were already using artificial intelligence in some form in their work.

    The question for us was really about the other 400: operations, finance, compliance, customer success, marketing, product. The people whose tools don’t usually get the first AI upgrade.

    Artificial IntelligenceTechnologyfinancial technologyInnovation

    TRENDING NOW

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    Singtel’s underlying net profit growth was driven by Airtel, AIS, NCS, Optus and the group’s Digital InfraCo arm.

    Singtel shares up 4.2% after underlying Q1 net profit grows 21%

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More