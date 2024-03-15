THE BROAD VIEW ·
Subscribers

Is this what happens when you build a real social safety net, then take it away?

Behind the economic pessimism of Americans, even as the economy is faring well

Bryce Covert

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 10:00 am
Americans may feel okay about today’s economy but wary of the future.
PHOTO: AFP

Social Welfare

IT’S A riddle that economists have struggled to decipher. The US economy seems robust on paper, yet Americans are dissatisfied with it. But hardly anyone seems to have paid much attention to the whirlwind experience we just lived through: We built a real social safety net in the United States and then abruptly ripped it apart.

Take unemployment insurance. The CARES Act, passed in March 2020, included the largest increase in benefits and eligibility in American history. It offered people “a sense of relief”, said Francisco Diez, senior policy strategist for economic justice with the Centre for Popular Democracy, which organised unemployed people in the pandemic. “A feeling like they could...

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Would it really be better to never see Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s final book?

Why world powers are wooing resource-rich Greenland

Need for legal clarity to scale the voluntary carbon market

A simpler solution is needed in tracking financed emissions from early coal retirement

COEs: Signal of possible change of course does not guarantee a policy U-turn

A balancing act – Singapore’s tax policy in a brave new world

Breaking News

Most Popular