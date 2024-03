In Elon Musk, we are now seeing the effects of capitalism being taken to its extreme conclusion: demagoguery.

LAST week, Elon Musk’s neurotechnology firm Neuralink revealed its first human subject to receive a brain chip implant – but the real action was happening within the billionaire’s own noggin. Musk’s disastrous interview with ex-CNN host Don Lemon was also released last week, giving the average armchair psychologist plenty of material with which to work.

The hour-long interview, which covered everything from hate speech on X to Musk’s ketamine use, saw one of the world’s richest men grow...