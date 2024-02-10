THE BROAD VIEW ·
What the next stage of Internet privacy means for business

Google’s move to eliminate third-party cookies could re-orient companies’ data relationship with consumers and transform the entire Internet business model altogether

Gonzalo Olivera

Published Sat, Feb 10, 2024 · 5:00 am
Google's move to eliminate third-party cookies aims to meet increasing demands for user privacy and safety online.
NO MORE blindly accepting cookies without reading the terms and conditions. Google is joining other Internet browsers to eliminate third-party cookies, first for 1 per cent of its Chrome users – or 30 million people – from Jan 4, before reaching all users by Q3 this year. Part of the tech giant’s Privacy Sandbox initiative, this move aims to meet increasing demands for user privacy and safety online.

Data privacy and protection is more critical in today’s environment of ubiquitous scams and phishing campaigns that often misuse people’s personal information, rattling people’s confidence in giving their data away.

Since the 1990s, cookies have been part of our online experience, enabling...

