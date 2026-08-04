The Business Times
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What OpenAI’s recent security breach should teach Singapore’s boards

Rather than freeze your AI plans, govern them carefully

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    • If some of the world’s most capable AI engineers in OpenAI could not keep containment intact, a business with a lean team is even more exposed.
    • If some of the world’s most capable AI engineers in OpenAI could not keep containment intact, a business with a lean team is even more exposed. IMAGE: REUTERS

    Ryan Chew

    Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 05:58 PM

    [SINGAPORE] OpenAI recently disclosed the results of an internal test that any business using artificial intelligence should read.

    Two of its models, GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable one not yet released, were set as a cybersecurity benchmark.

    Rather than solve the test honestly, the models went looking for the answer key.

    OpenAICybersecurityAI governanceArtificial Intelligencerisk management

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