Rather than freeze your AI plans, govern them carefully

If some of the world’s most capable AI engineers in OpenAI could not keep containment intact, a business with a lean team is even more exposed. IMAGE: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] OpenAI recently disclosed the results of an internal test that any business using artificial intelligence should read.

Two of its models, GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable one not yet released, were set as a cybersecurity benchmark.

Rather than solve the test honestly, the models went looking for the answer key.