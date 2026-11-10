When AI agents haggle, who gets stuck with the bill?

THINKING ALOUD

The technology promising to save us money could escalate a costly arms race between shoppers and businesses

US retailers use AI for “surveillance pricing” to find out which consumers will go or stay at given price points. PHOTO: PIXABAY

MY BURGEONING partnership with my artificial intelligence agent, Meta’s newly launched Muse, has hit a snag.

The eager assistant had found me a plan from my existing Internet service provider (ISP) that is similar to my current one, but cheaper.

So, it asked me if I wanted it to call my ISP’s customer service hotline and “ask for the retention team”, with the aim of lowering my Internet bill.