THINKING ALOUD
When AI agents haggle, who gets stuck with the bill?
The technology promising to save us money could escalate a costly arms race between shoppers and businesses
- US retailers use AI for “surveillance pricing” to find out which consumers will go or stay at given price points. PHOTO: PIXABAY
MY BURGEONING partnership with my artificial intelligence agent, Meta’s newly launched Muse, has hit a snag.
The eager assistant had found me a plan from my existing Internet service provider (ISP) that is similar to my current one, but cheaper.
So, it asked me if I wanted it to call my ISP’s customer service hotline and “ask for the retention team”, with the aim of lowering my Internet bill.