The Business Times
business-time-50
THINKING ALOUD

When AI agents haggle, who gets stuck with the bill?

The technology promising to save us money could escalate a costly arms race between shoppers and businesses

Summarise
    • US retailers use AI for “surveillance pricing” to find out which consumers will go or stay at given price points.
    • US retailers use AI for “surveillance pricing” to find out which consumers will go or stay at given price points. PHOTO: PIXABAY
    Joyce Hooi

    Joyce Hooi

    Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    MY BURGEONING partnership with my artificial intelligence agent, Meta’s newly launched Muse, has hit a snag.

    The eager assistant had found me a plan from my existing Internet service provider (ISP) that is similar to my current one, but cheaper.

    So, it asked me if I wanted it to call my ISP’s customer service hotline and “ask for the retention team”, with the aim of lowering my Internet bill.

    Artificial IntelligenceConsumer behaviourCompetitionBig Tech

    TRENDING NOW

    SIA unveiled its cabin seat products with much fanfare.

    SIA’s S$2 billion new cabin seats draw both praise and flak

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Japan introduced temporary petrol price subsidies in response to spikes in energy costs.

    Protect people, not prices: How Asean+3 can build resilience to energy shocks

    Numerous airlines have embarked on or announced makeovers for their aircraft interiors in recent years.

    Cabin fever: Airlines are rushing to refurbish plane interiors, but will their bets pay off?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More