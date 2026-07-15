When IBM acts like a penny stock, something is wrong

THE BOTTOM LINE

The tech MNC’s stock has gyrated this year, both plunging and soaring by historic amounts

The latest plunge in IBM’s shares came after it reported preliminary Q2 sales that fell short of forecasts, blaming customers shifting spending to chips and servers amid AI-fuelled shortages. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

YOU’D be forgiven for mistaking the shares of blue-chip International Business Machines (IBM) for a penny stock these days.

The year is barely half over and already we’ve witnessed headlines announcing IBM’s biggest one-day decline since 2000 in February, its biggest one-day rally since 1968 in May, a new record high in June and, just on Jul 14, its biggest one-day plunge since 1968.

The shares plunged 25 per cent to US$217.07, the largest single-day loss since at least Jan 3, 1968, the earliest date for Bloomberg’s pricing data on the stock.