The Business Times
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THE BOTTOM LINE

When IBM acts like a penny stock, something is wrong

The tech MNC’s stock has gyrated this year, both plunging and soaring by historic amounts

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    • The latest plunge in IBM’s shares came after it reported preliminary Q2 sales that fell short of forecasts, blaming customers shifting spending to chips and servers amid AI-fuelled shortages.
    • The latest plunge in IBM’s shares came after it reported preliminary Q2 sales that fell short of forecasts, blaming customers shifting spending to chips and servers amid AI-fuelled shortages. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Robert Burgess

    Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 05:37 PM

    YOU’D be forgiven for mistaking the shares of blue-chip International Business Machines (IBM) for a penny stock these days.

    The year is barely half over and already we’ve witnessed headlines announcing IBM’s biggest one-day decline since 2000 in February, its biggest one-day rally since 1968 in May, a new record high in June and, just on Jul 14, its biggest one-day plunge since 1968.

    The shares plunged 25 per cent to US$217.07, the largest single-day loss since at least Jan 3, 1968, the earliest date for Bloomberg’s pricing data on the stock.

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