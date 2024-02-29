HOCK LOCK SIEW ·
While bonus shares are largely a gimmick, DBS’ proposed issue is a boon

Leslie Yee

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 5:00 am
Investors should have much to cheer with DBS' strong financial performance, proposed bonus issue and plans to pay higher dividends.
THE mention of a bonus sends the heartbeats of salaried workers racing. Maybe this word has the same effect with investors. 

Banking giant DBS saw its share price jump – closing up 2.5 per cent up on Feb 7 – after it announced its full-year results and proposed a bonus issue. As at Feb 28, the counter has climbed 5.7 per cent since the announcement.

With DBS – Singapore’s largest company by market capitalisation – investors are probably right to be excited over the prospects of receiving free shares.

Generally, the issuance of bonus issues may do nothing to improve a company’s valuation.

All things being equal, a company’s earnings per share (EPS) declines when the number of shares...

