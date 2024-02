At present, the process of pre-qualifying a director appears to lack transparency, particularly in regard to independent directors, says Hwang Soo Jin.

THE article “More training, tighter regulations needed as board directors face ‘increasingly demanding’ role” (The Business Times, Feb 19, 2024) is timely and circumspect. But what exactly the criteria are that determine who meets the mark as a “qualified director” remain vague. At present,...