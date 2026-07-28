The Business Times
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Why AI advantage starts with organisational memory

Leaders can apply ‘abundance test’ to clarify where the technology should be applied

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    • Enterprise AI is moving from better models, to agents that plan and complete tasks, and now to governing those agents inside real organisations.
    • Enterprise AI is moving from better models, to agents that plan and complete tasks, and now to governing those agents inside real organisations. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Jayanth Nagarajan

    Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 12:14 PM

    ASK every business unit: “If your three most experienced people resigned tomorrow, what knowledge would disappear with them?” Whatever appears on those lists should become a priority for capture, structuring and governance.

    That question may seem simple, but it goes to the heart of whether artificial intelligence adoption creates advantage or becomes expensive experimentation.

    Much of today’s AI discussion focuses on productivity, automation and cost reduction. The more consequential question is what an organisation uniquely knows, and whether that knowledge is available in a form AI systems can responsibly use.

    Artificial IntelligenceAI governanceBusiness managementTechnology

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