Why Asia-Pacific governments are taking different approaches to sovereign AI

Their focus depends not only on ambition, but also on resource realities and institutional maturity

By establishing clear frameworks early, nations such as Singapore are able to scale AI adoption while managing risk. PHOTO: BT FILE

ACROSS the Asia-Pacific, sovereign artificial intelligence has moved from concept to commitment faster than almost any technology agenda in recent memory.

Between 2024 and 2025, it has risen from the seventh to the second-highest investment priority for governments in the region, going by research from market intelligence company International Data Corporation (IDC).

The momentum is not confined to this region. Every nation wants sovereign AI capability and compute.