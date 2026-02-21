Even as market access broadens, Singapore remains the centre for governance and oversight

Singapore also offers depth through a mature wealth-management sector with trustees, banks and advisers experienced in private markets, cross-border structures and other operational demands.

ASIA is now the fastest‑growing wealth region in the world, and family offices are increasingly shaping how capital is allocated across markets. Recent headlines, however, still frame this growth as a contest between financial centres, with Singapore supposedly losing ground as more wealthy Chinese families explore alternatives such as the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

That framing misses what many of us working with family offices see day to day. As organisations grow larger, with more complex structures and younger generations at the helm, many are moving away from single-hub operating models.

What is emerging is a more distributed model, in which families increasingly operate across several jurisdictions at once, driven by the realities of alternative assets, governance and long-term stewardship.