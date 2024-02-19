COMMENTARY ·
Subscribers

Why Budget 2024 is pro-business as it is pro-social

It’s time for Singaporeans to regard the social and the economic as two sides of the same coin

Eugene K B Tan

Published Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 5:01 am Updated Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 8:59 am
The slew of ostensibly social measures should not negate the central importance of a vibrant, thriving and sustainable economy to a shared future.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Singapore Budget 2024

THE initial impression of Budget 2024, delivered on Friday (Feb 16) by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, is that it is a pro-social fiscal policy..

About three-quarters of the speech was devoted to equipping workers to remain employable, creating pathways towards social equality and mobility, providing more assurance for families and seniors by supporting families through every stage and strengthening retirement adequacy, and forging a stronger and more united nation. 

To this end, S$5 billion will be allocated towards implementing measures to remake the social compact, following the culmination of the Forward Singapore exercise last October.

However, it would be a mistake to conclude from these...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Lawrence Wong

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Everything Everywhere All At Once (for almost Everyone)

An action plan for Singapore’s shared future in a new reality

Lower property tax helps, but retirees must pay heed to costs of owning private homes

Kore’s distribution halt reflects Reits’ ‘original sin’ of needing constant access to capital to exist

Budget 2024: Embracing climate action for sustainable growth

Singapore 4.0: Paving a decisive way forward

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 34 seconds ago