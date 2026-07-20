Why building a new luxury condo to top The Marq on Paterson Hill will be tough

THE LEVEL GROUND

While demand for luxury condos exists, snaring a freehold Orchard Road area en bloc site could be tricky

[SINGAPORE] A recent report by Knight Frank Singapore highlighted that interest in prime homes here was steady in the first six months of 2026, with wealth from new citizens and permanent residents (PRs) helping to drive demand for luxury non-landed residential properties.

Topping the transactions of prime non-landed homes in the first half of the year was the sale of a 6,232 square foot (sq ft) unit at The Marq on Paterson Hill for S$37 million, or S$5,937 per square foot (psf).

The price psf for the above transaction exceeded the price psf of units sold at the much newer 21 Anderson in H1.