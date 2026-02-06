Why do we feel empathy for robots?

The hardest governance problems may not be what these systems can do, but how they make us feel

Installation art 'Dynamics of a Dog on a Leash'. Watching a machine strain against a chain and seeing people empathise with its yearning to be free is a preview of one of the most quietly consequential shifts in AI. PHOTO: ARS ELECTRONICA/MARTIN HIESLMAIR

IT IS a scene from a futuristic nightmare: A robot dog thrashes and lunges towards me, held back only by a metal chain that hits the floor with a heavy thud each time it pounces. The harder it fights, the more it snarls itself in the links, a machine trapped by its own struggle. Beside it, an identical quadruped from Hangzhou Unitree Technology lies motionless, like a dead friend.

This was not a lab accident. It was an art exhibit on the 45th floor of the swanky Toranomon Hills Station Tower here in Tokyo. And despite the brute force of this metal animal hurling itself at onlookers, the biggest reaction I heard – in the room and again when I shared the clip with friends – was simple: “Free him.”

Why do we feel sympathy for a chained robot that appears ready to attack us?