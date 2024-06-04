The Business Times

Opinion & Features

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Opinion & Features

COMMENTARY
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Why energy will power this bull market higher

Think globally, diversify your exposure by shopping overseas. Seek out the many big integrated firms in the US and Europe.

Ken Fisher

Ken Fisher

Published Tue, Jun 4, 2024 · 05:00 AM
Share this article.

ARE energy stocks losing power?

DESPITE the sector’s early spring surge, bears deem energy stocks’ mojo as a now-fading head fake – fuelled only briefly by Opec+ cuts and Middle East war escalation fears.

Wrong! Deeper fundamentals underpin the sector’s strength and will keep it powered up through 2024. Here is why energy is poised to lead – and how investors can profit.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Oil and gas
energy stocks
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here