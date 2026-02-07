Why healthcare innovation must be a team sport

The future of healthcare will be built by ecosystems that learn, fail, adapt and scale – together

When universities, hospitals and companies work together, innovation bears fruit earlier because real clinical problems guide the design of new solutions. PHOTO: BT FILE

IN 2020, Singapore was at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doctors needed a quick way to detect exposure to Sars-CoV-2 to trace the path of the virus. At that time, testing could only be done with live viruses and in highly secure biocontainment facilities, meaning that the process was slow, time-consuming and expensive.

Clinicians shared what they knew with scientists, and worked together to find a solution. From there, the first-of-its-kind Covid-19 test was developed. It allowed faster contract tracing because it could detect the Sars-CoV-2 neutralising antibody without the use of a live virus.